Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPHY opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

