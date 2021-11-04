Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

NYSE ORCL opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.