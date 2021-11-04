Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,072 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

