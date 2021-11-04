Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Generac stock opened at $453.40 on Wednesday. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

