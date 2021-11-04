Pyrk (PYRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $45,397.20

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $45,397.20 and $1,694.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Profile

