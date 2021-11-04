ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.98 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $23.32 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00027959 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00263495 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,652,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

