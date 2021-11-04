Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.24 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

