MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $279.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

