MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,707,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,987,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,803,000. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

