CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 33,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

