Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 372 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 383.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,890 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 132.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 138.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $219.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

