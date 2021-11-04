Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $27,620,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $18,719,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $352,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 5,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,358. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

