Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 251.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Editas Medicine by 106,883.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Editas Medicine by 20.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $1,694,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.44.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. 15,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,910. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

