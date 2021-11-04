Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $345.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.