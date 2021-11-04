$18.98 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report $18.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.81 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $20.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $73.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.75 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.84 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

IBM traded down $5.81 on Monday, hitting $121.32. The company had a trading volume of 136,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,294. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $111.16 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

