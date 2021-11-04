Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 492.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 120.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $687,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded up $24.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,238.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,726,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $829.72 and its 200 day moving average is $717.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 401.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.03 and a 52-week high of $1,215.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,347 shares of company stock worth $90,937,067. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

