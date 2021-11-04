Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 427,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,235,238. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

