Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,017. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

