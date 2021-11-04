Garde Capital Inc. Has $898,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

SCHH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,050. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82.

