Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $1.48 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $165.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.33.

