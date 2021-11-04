Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $214,000 in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 345.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000.

CNYA opened at $42.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00.

