Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Decreases By 16.2%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,679. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

