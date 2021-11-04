Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $90.67

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.56.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $99.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $100.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

