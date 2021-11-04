Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.35

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.35 and last traded at $130.32, with a volume of 30013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

