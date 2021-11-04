JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JKS traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $55.53. 21,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

