Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 31,737 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,830% compared to the average daily volume of 1,644 put options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 1.01% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA CWEB traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,065. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.