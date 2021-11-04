Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.67.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.