Truist Increases Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $115.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.44.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.94. 14,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.27. Qualys has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,213 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,956. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 106,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qualys by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 85.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

