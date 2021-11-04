Truist Increases Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $115.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.44.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.94. 14,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.27. Qualys has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,213 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,956. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 106,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qualys by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 85.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
