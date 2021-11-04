Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €95.47 ($112.31).

HEN3 stock traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching €80.42 ($94.61). The stock had a trading volume of 665,678 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.75.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

