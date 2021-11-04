Wells Fargo & Company Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $137.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,942. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,635.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,968,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

