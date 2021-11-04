Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 10,287 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $54,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.62 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

