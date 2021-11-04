Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Nucor by 40.2% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,707. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Nucor stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

