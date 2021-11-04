Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 133.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.