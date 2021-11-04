Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

CSOD opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

