Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.29 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 188,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,209,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $230.32 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $176.62 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average is $221.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.