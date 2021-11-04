Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $175,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,638. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

