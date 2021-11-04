Brokerages Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on API. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:API traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.08. 16,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of -0.18. Agora has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth $6,881,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 361,407 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agora by 148.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agora by 166.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

