Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.45. 37,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.37. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $122.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

