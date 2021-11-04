Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Holdings Decreased by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

OOMA stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.48 million, a PE ratio of -198.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

