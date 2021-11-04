Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,724,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,856 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.76% of Tyson Foods worth $1,012,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $83.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.