Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,317,476 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,069,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.