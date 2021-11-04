Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 874,118 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,060,054 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 874,118 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.83% of Wynn Resorts worth $1,108,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

