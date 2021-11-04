Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,989,271 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,173,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $314.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $323.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.57.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

