Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $105,740. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

