Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,243,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:LVS opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.