iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 11621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,383,000. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iStar by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 822,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 486,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iStar by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 485,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

