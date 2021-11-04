Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 265.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $63,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.48%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

