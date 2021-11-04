Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 745,881 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,728,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 745,881 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kinder Morgan worth $67,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,158,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 551,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 445,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

