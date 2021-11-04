Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 6,321 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Illumina worth $70,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Illumina by 18.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $411,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.92.

Illumina stock opened at $419.57 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.65 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

