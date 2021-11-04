Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,410,539 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $75,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

